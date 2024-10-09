City Holding Co. Reduces Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

City Holding Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2,307.7% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE ED opened at $102.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.78. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $85.15 and a one year high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $35.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.36.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ED. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.88.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ED

About Consolidated Edison

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.