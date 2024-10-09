City Holding Co. Reduces Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

City Holding Co. lowered its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,663 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 2.5% during the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,594 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 11.6% in the third quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.0% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.0% during the second quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 1,077 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HON shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $214.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.13.

Honeywell International Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $207.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $220.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $202.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.92.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.38%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Stories

