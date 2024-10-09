City Holding Co. Sells 164 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

City Holding Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $244.50 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $179.43 and a 52-week high of $244.71. The stock has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $234.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.81.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

