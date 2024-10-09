City Holding Co. Sells 171 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

City Holding Co. trimmed its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marion Wealth Management grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 5.5% in the third quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,068,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 13.0% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 17,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,520,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

NYSE:STZ opened at $241.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.75. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.50 and a 52 week high of $274.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $246.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.24. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 22.70%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.70 EPS. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 30.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $3,259,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,480. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Constellation Brands news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $3,259,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,480. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $254,997.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,266. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,414 shares of company stock worth $3,982,922. Insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $320.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.06.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

