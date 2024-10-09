City Holding Co. Sells 2,611 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

City Holding Co. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,611 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $732,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,356,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 20,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SHYG opened at $42.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.45. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $40.15 and a 12-month high of $43.45.

About iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

