City Holding Co. Sells 425 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

City Holding Co. decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $282.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $273.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.18. The company has a market cap of $423.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $202.44 and a twelve month high of $284.35.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.