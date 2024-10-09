City Holding Co. Sells 697 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

City Holding Co. cut its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of CDW by 5.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 767 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,587 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of CDW by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of CDW by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,541 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 1,777 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CDW news, insider Christine A. Leahy bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $216.15 per share, with a total value of $259,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,200 shares in the company, valued at $22,090,530. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Christine A. Leahy bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $216.15 per share, with a total value of $259,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,090,530. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sona Chawla sold 18,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total value of $4,433,176.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,428 shares in the company, valued at $5,392,812.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CDW from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CDW currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.00.

CDW Price Performance

CDW opened at $223.61 on Wednesday. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $185.04 and a 1 year high of $263.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $219.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.62. The firm has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 62.22% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 30.96%.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

