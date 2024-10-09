City Holding Co. Trims Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

City Holding Co. lessened its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the period. City Holding Co. owned approximately 0.05% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $2,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 334,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,679,000 after purchasing an additional 26,008 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,490,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 169,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 332,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000.

Shares of FPE opened at $18.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.52. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $15.46 and a 52 week high of $18.23.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

