Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.73 and last traded at $6.74, with a volume of 17519 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.89.

Get Claros Mortgage Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CMTG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 20th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Claros Mortgage Trust from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Claros Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CMTG

Claros Mortgage Trust Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $889.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.92 and its 200 day moving average is $8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 28.19 and a quick ratio of 28.19.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $64.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.25 million. Claros Mortgage Trust had a positive return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 35.47%. Research analysts forecast that Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Claros Mortgage Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Claros Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently -64.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Claros Mortgage Trust

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 11,644.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,609,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,122,000 after purchasing an additional 14,484,684 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Claros Mortgage Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,425,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,730,000 after buying an additional 55,256 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Claros Mortgage Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 324,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Claros Mortgage Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.