Clean Yield Group Boosts Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 431.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter worth about $31,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FI stock opened at $187.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $171.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.93. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $188.85.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,764,211.83. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,764,211.83. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total value of $25,718,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,965,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,916,949.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 211,890 shares of company stock valued at $36,572,057. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on FI. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fiserv from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Fiserv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.64.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

