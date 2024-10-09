Clean Yield Group Grows Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 60.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Tesla were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Tesla alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Tesla in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 263.2% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 35.9% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,258,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,696,600. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,258,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,661 shares of company stock worth $16,663,291 over the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $244.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $781.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.37, a P/E/G ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $224.18 and its 200 day moving average is $202.26. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $271.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Tesla from $274.00 to $258.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Glj Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $24.86 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Tesla

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.