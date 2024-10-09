Clean Yield Group Sells 54 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Clean Yield Group lessened its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% in the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.13, for a total transaction of $641,382.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.13, for a total transaction of $641,382.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Brosius sold 2,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.91, for a total value of $1,040,389.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 295 shares in the company, valued at $145,113.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,120 shares of company stock worth $25,528,753 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ISRG opened at $480.79 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $254.85 and a twelve month high of $496.48. The company has a market cap of $170.53 billion, a PE ratio of 86.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $477.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $432.68.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.35.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

