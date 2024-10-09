Clean Yield Group Trims Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Clean Yield Group lowered its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,603 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,658 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 82.7% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,637 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 30,169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XRAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.22.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

XRAY opened at $24.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.38 and its 200 day moving average is $27.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.64, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.00. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $37.60.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.61 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 11.86% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is -145.45%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

