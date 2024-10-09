Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Shares Down 4.7% – Time to Sell?

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.54 and last traded at $1.54. Approximately 109,887 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,028,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.61.

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Clear Channel Outdoor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $2.75 to $1.75 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CCO

Clear Channel Outdoor Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $742.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 3.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day moving average is $1.52.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $558.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.75 million. Equities research analysts predict that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clear Channel Outdoor

In other news, major shareholder Pacific Investment Management sold 46,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total value of $79,360.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,812,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,133,966.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clear Channel Outdoor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. CCG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 212,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 82,286 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 290,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 23,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,429,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after buying an additional 610,500 shares during the period. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

(Get Free Report)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, and Other segments. The company provides advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, news racks, and other public structures; transit displays for rail stations and on various types of vehicles; retail displays; and airport advertising displays.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.