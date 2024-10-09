Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN-A) Shares Down 2.5% – What’s Next?

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN-A – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.01 and last traded at $26.05. 139,215 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.73.
Clearway Energy Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.43.
Clearway Energy Company Profile
Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.
