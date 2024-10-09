Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN.A) Shares Down 2.6% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN.A – Get Free Report) traded down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.66 and last traded at $26.73. 103,317 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.44.

Clearway Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.48.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4171 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

