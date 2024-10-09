Cloudbreak Discovery (LON:CDL) Shares Down 19.4% – Time to Sell?

Cloudbreak Discovery Plc (LON:CDL – Get Free Report) was down 19.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.20 ($0.00). Approximately 9,456 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 640,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.25 ($0.00).

Cloudbreak Discovery Trading Down 11.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.27 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.26 million, a PE ratio of -22.50 and a beta of -0.13.

About Cloudbreak Discovery

Cloudbreak Discovery Plc engages in the natural resource project generation and royalty business worldwide. The company primarily focuses on exploring for mineral properties and petroleum resources. Cloudbreak Discovery Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

