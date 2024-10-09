Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.91.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,328,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,686,000 after purchasing an additional 97,238 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 508,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,025,000 after purchasing an additional 62,282 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 1st quarter valued at $3,346,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 1st quarter valued at $4,217,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,708,000.

Coca-Cola FEMSA stock opened at $87.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.52. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 1-year low of $69.33 and a 1-year high of $104.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $146.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.86.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.55. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 16.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 14th will be given a $0.7811 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.32%.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

Featured Articles

