Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.91.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coca-Cola FEMSA
Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Performance
Coca-Cola FEMSA stock opened at $87.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.52. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 1-year low of $69.33 and a 1-year high of $104.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $146.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.86.
Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.55. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 16.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.
Coca-Cola FEMSA Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 14th will be given a $0.7811 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.32%.
About Coca-Cola FEMSA
Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.
