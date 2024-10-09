Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Coffee Trading Down 5.2 %
Shares of Coffee stock opened at $2.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.70 million, a PE ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.00. Coffee has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $3.88.
Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 13th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.81 million for the quarter. Coffee had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 1.48%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coffee
About Coffee
Coffee Holding Co, Inc engages in manufacturing, roasting, packaging, marketing, and distributing roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. It offers wholesale green coffee products, including unroasted raw beans that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators; and roasts, blends, packages, and sells coffee under private labels in cans, brick packages, and instants of various sizes.
