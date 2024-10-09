Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Shares Sold by Perkins Coie Trust Co

Perkins Coie Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Cohu were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohu by 1,256.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cohu by 558.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohu by 158.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu during the second quarter worth $97,000. Finally, F M Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohu during the second quarter worth $250,000. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COHU. StockNews.com cut shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Cohu from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cohu presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Cohu Stock Performance

COHU traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $24.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,133. Cohu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.80 and a 12-month high of $36.60. The company has a current ratio of 6.95, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.45. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -493.40 and a beta of 1.53.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Cohu had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $104.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

