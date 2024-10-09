Coin98 (C98) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $7.77 Million

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Coin98 token can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Coin98 has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. Coin98 has a total market capitalization of $97.91 million and $7.77 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000091 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004475 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Coin98

Coin98 is a token. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 828,194,325 tokens. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 (C98) is a utility token for the Coin98 ecosystem, an all-in-one platform integrating multiple blockchain services. Launched in 2020, it offers crypto solutions including an exchange, wallet, and DeFi applications. C98 supports functions such as payment for transaction fees, governance voting, and staking for rewards. Coin98 integrates multiple chains and protocols into one workspace, allowing users to manage and interact with diverse blockchain-based services and DeFi products from a single interface.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

