Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Trading 2.3% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) shares traded up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $169.00 to $175.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Coinbase Global traded as high as $176.15 and last traded at $174.92. 2,605,077 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 10,346,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.91.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Coinbase Global from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.44.

In related news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.70, for a total value of $344,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 196,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,129,388.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.09, for a total transaction of $1,030,905.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,901,248.27. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.70, for a total transaction of $344,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 196,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,129,388.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 103,112 shares of company stock worth $20,596,024. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Coinbase Global by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,498 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Coinbase Global by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 133 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Coinbase Global by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,009 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 4.6% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $41.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 3.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $181.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.93). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 31.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

