Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Trading Up 2.3% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) were up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $169.00 to $175.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Coinbase Global traded as high as $176.15 and last traded at $174.92. Approximately 2,605,077 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 10,346,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.91.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on COIN. Compass Point reduced their price target on Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Coinbase Global

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Coinbase Global

In other Coinbase Global news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.70, for a total transaction of $344,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 196,471 shares in the company, valued at $45,129,388.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Coinbase Global news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.31, for a total value of $5,083,653.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,883.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.70, for a total value of $344,550.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 196,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,129,388.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 103,112 shares of company stock worth $20,596,024 in the last quarter. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 4.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,039 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Coinbase Global by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 325,154 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $57,933,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 1.9% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,425 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 18.1% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 42.5% during the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $41.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 3.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $181.31 and its 200-day moving average is $215.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.93). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 31.46% and a return on equity of 13.89%. Coinbase Global’s revenue was up 104.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.