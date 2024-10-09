Coinbase Wrapped BTC Trading Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (CBBTC)

Coinbase Wrapped BTC (CBBTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Over the last week, Coinbase Wrapped BTC has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One Coinbase Wrapped BTC token can currently be bought for about $60,702.77 or 1.00196365 BTC on exchanges. Coinbase Wrapped BTC has a total market capitalization of $363.98 million and $41.76 million worth of Coinbase Wrapped BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Coinbase Wrapped BTC Token Profile

Coinbase Wrapped BTC was first traded on September 11th, 2024. Coinbase Wrapped BTC’s total supply is 5,996 tokens. Coinbase Wrapped BTC’s official Twitter account is @coinbase. The official website for Coinbase Wrapped BTC is coinbase.com/campaigns/cbbtc.

Coinbase Wrapped BTC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinbase Wrapped BTC (CBBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Coinbase Wrapped BTC has a current supply of 5,731.46444205. The last known price of Coinbase Wrapped BTC is 62,399.97126241 USD and is down -0.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $40,511,404.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://coinbase.com/campaigns/cbbtc.”

