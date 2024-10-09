CoinLoan Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $642,183.80 (CLT)

CoinLoan (CLT) traded up 195.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 9th. CoinLoan has a market cap of $642,183.80 and approximately $0.72 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinLoan token can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000542 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, CoinLoan has traded up 195.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CoinLoan Token Profile

CoinLoan launched on August 19th, 2017. CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,950,000 tokens. CoinLoan’s official message board is blog.coinloan.io. CoinLoan’s official website is coinloan.io. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CoinLoan Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLoan is a crypto lending platform that allows borrowing crypto-backed loans and earning interest on different crypto assets.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinLoan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinLoan should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinLoan using one of the exchanges listed above.

