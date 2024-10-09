Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Position Lessened by Olistico Wealth LLC

Olistico Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,018 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.7% in the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,754 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Verum Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 4.9% in the second quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.4% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 19,591 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Plancorp LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.4% in the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 74,725 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,926,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $40.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.49. The company has a market capitalization of $160.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.43 and a 1-year high of $47.11.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BNP Paribas cut Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.55.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

