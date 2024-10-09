Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. lowered its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,995 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,689 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,215 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $443,000. First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,386,000. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 185,746 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,145,000 after purchasing an additional 13,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 146.2% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 196,665 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,624,000 after purchasing an additional 116,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas cut Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.55.

CMCSA stock opened at $40.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.49. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.80%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

