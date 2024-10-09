Comet Industries (CVE:CMU) Stock Price Down 5.6% – Time to Sell?

Comet Industries Ltd. (CVE:CMU – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$4.24 and last traded at C$4.25. 2,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 3,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.50.

Comet Industries Trading Down 5.6 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.32. The company has a market cap of C$19.85 million, a P/E ratio of 2.54 and a beta of -0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 6.63 and a current ratio of 7.44.

Comet Industries Company Profile

Comet Industries Ltd. holds and manages real estate properties in the British Columbia. It also acquires and develops mineral properties. The company holds a 40% working interest in the Iron Mask property located in southwest Kamloops, British Columbia. It also owns a 10% carried net profit interest in a contiguous block of mineral properties; and the surface land titles comprising the crown grants located in Kamloops, British Columbia.

