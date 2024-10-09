Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Trading Up 0.7% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY – Get Free Report) traded up 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $93.67 and last traded at $91.61. 16,828 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 18,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Price Performance

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Increases Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.55 and its 200-day moving average is $85.11.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a $1.6378 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This is a boost from Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s previous dividend of $1.37.

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers transaction, savings, and foreign currency accounts; term deposits; personal and business loans; overdrafts; equipment finance; credit cards; international payment and trade; and private banking services, as well as home and car loans.

See Also

