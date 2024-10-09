Compound Trading Up 1.8% Over Last Week (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Compound token can now be purchased for about $43.27 or 0.00071122 BTC on popular exchanges. Compound has a total market capitalization of $380.15 million and $21.97 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00019867 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00006962 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001649 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000053 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000015 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,329.57 or 0.39988618 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Compound

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,785,320 tokens. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compoundlabs.xyz.

Compound Token Trading

