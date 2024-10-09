Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its stake in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 44.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,158 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Confluent were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Confluent in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Confluent in the second quarter worth about $68,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 125.0% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Confluent by 40.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Confluent by 25.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Confluent news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $4,912,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 452,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,561,071.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lara Caimi sold 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $187,593.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,271.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $4,912,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 452,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,561,071.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 524,453 shares of company stock valued at $10,833,388. 13.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CFLT. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Confluent from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Confluent from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Confluent from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.97.

Shares of CFLT opened at $19.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Confluent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $35.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $234.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.49 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 42.70% and a negative return on equity of 37.78%. Equities research analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

