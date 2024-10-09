Conflux (CFX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $94.66 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Conflux has a total market cap of $783.00 million and $94.66 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000286 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,583.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $320.39 or 0.00528835 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00010026 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.53 or 0.00106511 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.13 or 0.00242858 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00029880 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00029870 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.00 or 0.00072619 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,051,759,630 coins and its circulating supply is 4,526,760,304 coins. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,051,496,016.45 with 4,526,495,999.58 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.17669118 USD and is down -4.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 183 active market(s) with $80,592,390.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

