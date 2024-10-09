Connective Portfolio Management LLC Acquires 2,600 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Connective Portfolio Management LLC lifted its holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Natera accounts for 1.3% of Connective Portfolio Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Connective Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Natera alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Natera by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,044,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,010,152,000 after acquiring an additional 72,848 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Natera by 13.6% during the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,460,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $483,034,000 after purchasing an additional 532,874 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Natera by 6.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,397,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $259,634,000 after purchasing an additional 148,917 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Natera by 2.4% in the second quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 1,974,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $213,860,000 after purchasing an additional 45,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in Natera by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,220,768 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $132,197,000 after purchasing an additional 155,802 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Natera

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 5,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.48, for a total transaction of $645,483.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 195,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,141,737.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 5,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.48, for a total transaction of $645,483.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,141,737.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total value of $53,592.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,314,693.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,738 shares of company stock valued at $6,040,584. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTRA. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Natera from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NTRA

Natera Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.63. 43,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,347,429. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.01. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.90 and a 52-week high of $133.54. The company has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.29 and a beta of 1.53.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.39. Natera had a negative net margin of 21.47% and a negative return on equity of 36.74%. The business had revenue of $413.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.97) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

About Natera

(Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.