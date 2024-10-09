Connective Portfolio Management LLC Acquires Shares of 21,035 GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Connective Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 21,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,364,000. GE Vernova makes up 5.9% of Connective Portfolio Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in GE Vernova during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GEV shares. William Blair began coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on GE Vernova from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of GE Vernova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $220.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.98.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

NYSE:GEV traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $265.11. 203,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,681,998. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $266.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $209.19.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.42 billion. Equities analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

