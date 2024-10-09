Connective Portfolio Management LLC Takes $849,000 Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Connective Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000. iShares Biotechnology ETF makes up 0.9% of Connective Portfolio Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 10,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 10,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 25,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 13,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.86. The stock had a trading volume of 78,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,026. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $111.83 and a one year high of $150.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.22.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.2005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

