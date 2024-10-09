ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,360 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marion Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 13,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,144 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 2,277 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 10,001 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $6,000,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 455,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,288,321.99. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $156.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.29.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP stock opened at $110.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.88. The stock has a market cap of $129.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.21. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $101.29 and a 1 year high of $135.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.33.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.02. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.27%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

