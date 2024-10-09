Conroy Gold and Natural Resources (LON:CGNR) Shares Down 3.8% – Here’s Why

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc (LON:CGNR – Get Free Report) traded down 3.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.02 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.25 ($0.08). 9,265 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 111,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.50 ($0.09).

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources Trading Down 3.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of £2.99 million, a PE ratio of -625.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 7.96.

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources Company Profile

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ireland and Finland. The company primarily explores for gold, lead, antimony, and zinc deposits. It focuses on the Longford-Down Massif region for its exploration activities. The company was formerly known as Conroy Diamonds and Gold Plc and changed its name to Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc in January 2011.

