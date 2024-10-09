Contrasting Terna (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) & Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY)

Terna (OTCMKTS:TEZNY – Get Free Report) and Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Terna has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fujitsu has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Terna and Fujitsu, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Terna 0 0 0 0 N/A Fujitsu 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Terna and Fujitsu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Terna N/A N/A N/A Fujitsu 7.22% 14.72% 8.10%

Dividends

Terna pays an annual dividend of $0.97 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Fujitsu pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Fujitsu pays out 18.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Terna and Fujitsu”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Terna $3.08 billion 5.59 $933.94 million N/A N/A Fujitsu $26.02 billion 1.52 $1.76 billion $0.50 41.86

Fujitsu has higher revenue and earnings than Terna.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Fujitsu shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Fujitsu beats Terna on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Terna

Terna S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides electricity transmission and dispatching services in Italy, other Euro-area countries, and internationally. It operates through Regulated, Non-Regulated, and International segments. The company is involved in the design, construction, management, development, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid; dispatching and metering; and construction of storage systems. It also supplies transformers and cables; provides energy and connectivity services; and installs and operates interconnecting lines. In addition, the company designs, produces, commercializes, and repairs power transformers for electricity transmission and distribution grids; industrial transformers for the steel and metals industries; special transformers for convertors used in electrochemical production; produces and sells marine and terrestrial cables; develops renewable energy projects; and undertakes private interconnector projects. Terna S.p.A. was founded in 1962 and is based in Rome, Italy.

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The company offers multi cloud and hybrid IT services; assessment and consultative services; SAP landscape transformation services; new workplace; datacentre products comprising integrated systems, storage solutions, servers, network switches, and infrastructure management; workplace products including notebooks, tablet PC's, desktop PC's, workstations, thin clients, displays, and peripheral devices; consumption based IT services; installation and implementation services; and hardware, software, and infrastructure support services, as well as electronic devices, air conditioning products, and network solutions. It also provides cyber security solutions, including cyber security consulting, managed security servies, and security operation and advanced threat centers; internet of things, artificial intelligence platform and solutions; and software products comprising FUJITSU Software Infrastructure Manager and FUJITSU Software ServerView Suite. Further, the company offers electronic components, such as semiconductor packages and batteries. It serves automotive, manufacturing, retail, financial services, transport, telecommunications, healthcare, and energy and utilities industries; the public sectors; and services providers. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

