Cora Gold (LON:CORA) Stock Price Up 5% – What’s Next?

Cora Gold Limited (LON:CORA – Get Free Report) shot up 5% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.22 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.15 ($0.04). 274,877 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 212,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3 ($0.04).

Cora Gold Stock Down 7.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £13.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.00 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.34, a current ratio of 7.34 and a quick ratio of 5.23.

About Cora Gold

Cora Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops mineral projects in United States and West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Sanankoro Gold project located in the southern Mali; Yanfolila Gold Belt, located in Southern Mali.

