Corcel (LON:CRCL) Stock Price Down 17.2% – Here’s What Happened

Corcel Plc (LON:CRCL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 17.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.10 ($0.00). 36,189,352 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 139% from the average session volume of 15,170,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.12 ($0.00).

Corcel Stock Down 0.9 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.68 million, a P/E ratio of -44.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.76.

Corcel Company Profile

Corcel Plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources and battery metals. The company owns a 41% interest in the Mambare nickel-cobalt project with license EL1390 covering an area of 256 square kilometers near Kokoda in Papua New Guinea; and Canegrass Lithium Project It has option to acquire a 100% interest in the Mt.

