Corero Network Security (LON:CNS) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Corero Network Security plc (LON:CNS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 21 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 20.63 ($0.27), with a volume of 732963 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.08 ($0.25).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 23.50 ($0.31) target price on shares of Corero Network Security in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 19.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 15.81. The stock has a market cap of £115.24 million, a PE ratio of 675.00 and a beta of 0.46.

Corero Network Security plc provides distributed denial of service (DDoS) protection solutions worldwide. The company offers SmartWall DDoS protection solutions that are designed to protect business continuity, service availability, revenues, and brand reputations from harmful DDoS attacks. It also provides DDos Intelligence Service, which specializes in automatic detection and protection solutions with network visibility, analytics, and reporting tools; SecureWatch Managed Services that improves defense against advanced DDoS attacks with its security services; SmartWall One, a solution that offers inline and data path protection, edge and cloud mitigation, and scrubbing; and SecureWatch Analytics that can formulate new mitigation rules.

