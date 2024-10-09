Cornerstone Total Return Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.15 and last traded at $8.15, with a volume of 99742 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.14.

Get Cornerstone Total Return Fund alerts:

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.59.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1037 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cornerstone Total Return Fund

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cable Car Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $4,672,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 204,988 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 7,020 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 46,451 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 12,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Significant Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC now owns 530,604 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after acquiring an additional 72,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.