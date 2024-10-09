Cornerstone Total Return Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.15 and last traded at $8.15, with a volume of 99742 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.14.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund Price Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.59.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1037 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cornerstone Total Return Fund
Cornerstone Total Return Fund Company Profile
Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cornerstone Total Return Fund
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Pinterest: Time to Jump Onboard for Long-Term Gains?
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- 4 Best ETFs for Capitalizing on the Semiconductor Market Surge
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- These 3 Stocks Just Spiked—Buy the Rally or Sell the News?
Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.