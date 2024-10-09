Cosmos Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $75.36 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Over the last week, Cosmos has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $1.66 billion and $75.36 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for about $4.26 or 0.00006953 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00042488 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00007589 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00012832 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00003845 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,934,204 coins. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

