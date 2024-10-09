Cosmos Trading 3% Lower Over Last Week (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $1.71 billion and $78.19 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cosmos has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for approximately $4.37 or 0.00007028 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00042515 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00007857 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00012862 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00003899 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,934,204 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

