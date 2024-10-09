Coty (NYSE:COTY) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.99, but opened at $9.54. Coty shares last traded at $9.40, with a volume of 714,601 shares trading hands.

Get Coty alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Coty in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Coty in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.80.

Get Our Latest Research Report on COTY

Coty Stock Down 2.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.89.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.07). Coty had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coty Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Coty

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&G Plc grew its position in Coty by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 509,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 149,351 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Coty by 733.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,038,000 after buying an additional 1,671,897 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Coty by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,345,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,857 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Coty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,533,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Coty by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,064,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,728,000 after acquiring an additional 376,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

About Coty

(Get Free Report)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.