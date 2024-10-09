Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.65, but opened at $15.28. Couchbase shares last traded at $14.97, with a volume of 49,339 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BASE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Couchbase from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Couchbase from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Couchbase from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Couchbase presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.93.

Couchbase Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.76 million, a P/E ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 0.59.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 54.84% and a negative net margin of 39.51%. The business had revenue of $51.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Couchbase

In other Couchbase news, SVP Margaret Chow sold 2,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $45,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 192,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,849,160. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Couchbase news, SVP Margaret Chow sold 2,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $45,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 192,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,849,160. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Epstein sold 7,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $146,267.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,342.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,056 shares of company stock worth $538,135. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Couchbase

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Couchbase by 5.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Couchbase in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Couchbase by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Couchbase by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Couchbase by 9.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Couchbase Company Profile

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

