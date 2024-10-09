Country Trust Bank Acquires 12,381 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Country Trust Bank increased its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 19.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 12,381 shares during the period. ASML comprises 1.5% of Country Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in ASML were worth $62,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,185.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,110.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $824.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $847.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $927.86. The company has a market cap of $325.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.10, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.84. ASML Holding has a one year low of $573.86 and a one year high of $1,110.09.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 49.93% and a net margin of 26.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.37 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were given a dividend of $1.8732 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $7.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 28.50%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

