Country Trust Bank Has $27.08 Million Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Country Trust Bank cut its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 257,253 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $27,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COP. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $13,468,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,697 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 5.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 26,083 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,320,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at about $30,021,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,601 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,578 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COP. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $6,000,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 455,909 shares in the company, valued at $49,288,321.99. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of COP stock opened at $110.80 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $101.29 and a 52 week high of $135.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.88 and its 200-day moving average is $115.88.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.02. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 26.27%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.