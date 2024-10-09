Country Trust Bank Has $53.57 Million Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,241 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises about 1.3% of Country Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Country Trust Bank owned 0.05% of Fiserv worth $53,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 6.6% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andina Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 3.1% during the second quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on FI shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Fiserv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Fiserv from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $183.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.64.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total value of $25,718,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,965,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,916,949.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total value of $25,718,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,965,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,916,949.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,764,211.83. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 211,890 shares of company stock worth $36,572,057 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of FI opened at $187.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.05. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $188.85. The stock has a market cap of $109.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Stories

