Country Trust Bank Increases Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 213,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,257 shares during the quarter. IQVIA comprises 1.2% of Country Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Country Trust Bank owned about 0.12% of IQVIA worth $50,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IQV. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,969 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth $377,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the third quarter valued at $711,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:IQV opened at $226.78 on Wednesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.42 and a 1 year high of $261.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $240.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total transaction of $320,229.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,812,302.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded IQVIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $266.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on IQVIA

IQVIA Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.